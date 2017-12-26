Pulse List :  How to spend Christmas alone

news

Spending Christmas alone is not such a terrible idea. For whatever reason, if you’re in such a situation, it can’t get any worse. We have compiled fun things to do to make this festive season memorable and exciting.

Clean up

Stay in your pajamas all day and tidy up your house. Give out all the old things you haven't used in 6 months to the needy and discard the worn out clothes and rusty appliances. Time to change the interior of your house to welcome all the blessings of the new year.

Do something new

When was the last time you join the public bus? Forget about the traffic and board a public transport to any location just to get that feeling and how people interact with each other the bus.

Volunteer

Some individuals, NGOs, and institutions are organizing Christmas events for the needy people in the society. You can volunteer and help out with the good course.

Cook

Instead of going out to eat, save some cash by staying in and prepare your favorite dinner. You can also try new recipes and make smaller portions or store the leftovers to eat over the next few days. If you don’t want to cook, order fried rice, get a pizza or pick up a bucket of fried chicken.

Walk

Just going for a walk can be a great way to de-stress and meet your neighbors. It's fun, and you get to appreciate nature and probably meet someone new.

Attend religious service

Check out the holiday schedule of your church and attend services. Going to church is a good opportunity to share the feeling of togetherness by joining in a song ‘Silent Night’, and enjoy the acting out of Christ birth.

You can also attend a different church for new adventure and experience.

Have a movie marathon

Before the holidays roll around, collect several of your favorite Christmas movies in preparation for a Christmas Day movie marathon. The collection of uplifting movies will help you forget about loneliness and dive into a cheerful festive atmosphere. Don’t forget to prepare a large bowl of popcorn, cookies and a mug of a hot chocolate.