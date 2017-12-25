Pulse List :  5 best sex positions of 2017

news

The year is almost over and we need to spice up your sex life.

If you’re stuck in a sex rut, like many other people, check out these 5 exciting positions that you can strengthen before the new year.

Face-play

This position is for lovers especially during makeup sex or those in long distance relationships. It allows you and your man to look deep into each other's eyes while getting intimate.

Simply sit him down on a chair or on the edge of the bed. Slip into a sexy lingerie that she can easily remove and jump onto his lap – slowly yet seductively. Let me work his magic inside you while you place his hands on your body and guide him through the sexiest of your curves.

Spooning with a difference

Lie on the bed and have him lie beside you. Lift your upper leg and pull his leg in between yours. Let him slowly enter you. This position is good for the lovers who love prolong foreplay.

To make it more exciting, let him slowly turn you around so that you are on top of him. Be careful not to put too much weight on one of his sides only. Spooning allows for deep penetration. It is also slower, compared to the other positions. This increases its excitement quotient.

Butterfly

Lie down at the edge of your bed or your kitchen platform and let your legs fall over the edge.

Get him to kneel or stand at the edge of the bed or platform and slowly lift the small of your back as he enters you.

Rest your legs on his shoulders. This is an exciting position as it lets the blood rush to your head as he enters you. Madly in love couple can experience mind-blowing simultaneous while rocking each other's world.

Woman on top

Women run the world at least in the kitchen and bedroom. Show him that you are the boss and blow off his mind with your bedroom skills. What better way to dominate your man than with this position? This sex position gives you the power of control and guys really it too! Let him lie down on the bed, get on top of him, and well, you surely know what your next move will be! You can even slap him around a little for fun.

Rock away

Lie down on your stomach straight and ask your partner to lie flat on your body. With your legs resting on his, push your pelvis up. Now, ask your guy to push down gently, providing a little counter-resistance. This position will give you a break from the regular in-and-out thrusting as it emphasizes more on rocking up and down.