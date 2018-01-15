news

The Ghanaian business mogul is perhaps the most inspiring business success storyteller. He has defied all odds to rise to the very top of the business ladder. That explains his nickname, “Despite”.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is an avid business investor who currently owns commercial radio stations as well as other huge investments.

For as long as many of us can remember, Kwame Despite has been on the list of richest persons in Ghana.

The CEO of the Despite Group of Companies has been sitting pretty at the top of the heap for a long time now and has really only had challenges from a handful of other rich people.

Business Insider SSA takes a look at what how Kwame Despite spends his money.

Philanthropy

Aside the Corporate Social Relationship carried out by his companies, Kwame Despite is reported to be a financier of a great number of students and business startups.

He is a regular donor to many organizations and was nominated for Philanthropy of the Year in last year’s Exclusive Men of the Year Awards.

During the last Christmas holidays, he offered free bus rides to passengers in Accra and other parts of Ghana.

Mansions

It is difficult to miss Kwame Despite’s wealth considering the the grandeur of his houses and mansions

Cars

Last year, he added a new luxurious Brabus vehicle to his already luxurious fleet of cars. The businessman is also one of the very few people in Ghana who rides in Rolls Royce.

Daughter's Wedding

Many Ghanaians believe that Kwame Despite supported her daughter's marriage for it to have the glamour that stirred the whole country with admiration.

Vacations in Dubai

Osei Kwame Despite with his family and friends in Dubai