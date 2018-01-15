Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Kwame Despite is one of the richest men in Ghana with special interest in business investment.

play Kwame Despite

The Ghanaian business mogul is perhaps the most inspiring business success storyteller. He has defied all odds to rise to the very top of the business ladder. That explains his nickname, “Despite”.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is an avid business investor who currently owns commercial radio stations as well as other huge investments.

For as long as many of us can remember, Kwame Despite has been on the list of richest persons in Ghana.

The  CEO of the Despite Group of Companies has been sitting pretty at the top of the heap for a long time now and has really only had challenges from a handful of other rich people.

Business Insider SSA takes a look at what how Kwame Despite spends his money.

Philanthropy

891751503_427832.jpg play

Aside the Corporate Social Relationship carried out by his companies, Kwame Despite is reported to be a financier of a great number of students and business startups.

maxresdefault.jpg play

He is a regular donor to many organizations and was nominated for Philanthropy of the Year in last year’s Exclusive Men of the Year Awards.

Abi-donation-107-e1500201571709-933x445.jpg play

During the last Christmas holidays, he offered free bus rides to passengers in Accra and other parts of Ghana. 

 

Mansions 

It is difficult to miss Kwame Despite’s wealth considering the the grandeur of his houses and mansions 

Despite-Kumasi-Mansion-11-1024x455.jpg play
Despite-Kumasi-Mansion-12-1024x614.jpg play
Despite-Kumasi-Mansion-7-1024x623.jpg play

 

Cars

Last year, he added a new luxurious Brabus vehicle to his already luxurious fleet of cars. The businessman is also one of the very few people in Ghana who rides in Rolls Royce.

cars-1.jpg play
Despite-Brabus-1.jpg play
Osei-Kwame-Despite-luxury-car-3.jpg play
Osei-Kwame-Despite-luxury-car-1.jpg play
12074704_1009498735739617_545887382622599384_n.jpg play

 

Daughter's Wedding

Many Ghanaians believe that Kwame Despite supported her daughter's marriage for it to have the glamour that stirred the whole country with admiration.

Kwaku-Shink-And-Osei-Kwame-Despite’s-Daughter-Henrietta10.jpg play
Kwaku-Shink-And-Osei-Kwame-Despite’s-Daughter-Henrietta1.jpg play

 

Vacations in Dubai

play

Osei Kwame Despite with his family and friends in Dubai

