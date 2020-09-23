When you know how to pull off denim on denim, you're sure to make fashion statements.

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia 4real has a great sense of fashion for trendy styles. She has been making public appearances and we are loving all her fashion choices.

We love how she goes the extra mile by showing off some skin in skimpy dresses and rocking them like a pro with matching hairstyle and flawless face beat.

The mother-of-one is spotted on a vacation in Tanzania and as usual, she is serving us the best chic goals.

She opted for brown denim on denim while showing skin. Hajia matched her outfit with a designer bag and beautiful accessories. We love how she served the edgy and sexy standout look while posing the camera.

Check photos below and drop an emoji for her.

Hajia 4real

Hajia 4real