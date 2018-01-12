Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The hilarious reason why Jon Benjamin will visit Ghana again


Jon Benjamin Former British High Commissioner to Ghana reveals the only thing that will make him visit Ghana

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jon Benjamin reveals the only thing that will make him return to Ghana and it is a funny one

Former British High Commissioner  to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has revealed the only thing that will make him return to Ghana.

Former British High Commissioner  to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has revealed the only thing that will make him return to Ghana.

A follower of the British diplomat asked him on Twitter, "what is the only thing that would make you come back to Ghana?"

"Seeing Obinim turn into a talking snake," Jon Benjamin replied sarcastically.

 

images.jpeg play

Bishop Daniel Obinim is a controversial Ghanaian preacher who calls himself an angel and claims to have special powers to turn into different creatures to guide or torment people.

This is not the first time Jon Benjamin has engaged the preacher in a controversial post.

In 2016 when Bishop Obinim made the claims of his ability to transform into animals, Jon Benjamin too to Twitter again to ridicule his comments. 

