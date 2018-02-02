Akwasi Frimpong stuns in this amazing send off photo

news

The camp of Ghana's first skeleton athlete pulled off a surprise while thanking Akwasi Frimpong for qualifying for the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Akwasi has officially left for South Korea to represent Ghana at the competition.

Akwasi Frimpong is a Dutch-Ghanaian sprinter, bobsledder, and skeleton athlete who’s ready to make history by becoming the first Ghanaian athlete to represent his country in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Skeleton.

Born and raised in Ghana, Akwasi moved to the Netherlands when he was eight. The athlete did not start running until he was 15, but when he did, he never looked behind.

Determined to represent his country at the most prestigious sport events, Akwasi worked hard, and it was his untiring passion and continuous efforts that earned him the nickname ‘GoldenSprint’.

Today, Akwasi is the proud winner of 4 bronze, 4 silver, and 8 gold medals at various local and international sport events.