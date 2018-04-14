It is not the economy Moesha, its life choices

news

It is quite frankly utter disrespect to suggest, however remote, that Ghanaian women depend on men to feed, pay rent, buy a phone or even cloth themselves. That is exactly what socialite cum actress Moesha Boduong sort to say when she granted an interview to CNN claiming that the Ghanaian economy is hard, forcing women to offer men sex to survive.

In the interview with CNN’s veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour, she said: “[In] Ghana, our economy is in such a way that you just need someone to take care of you.

READ MORE: Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha

“You can’t make enough money as a woman here because even if you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years,” she told Amanpour in an interview.”

It is true for her to say the Ghanaian economy is weak, it is true for her to suggest the structure of the Ghanaian economy does not favour women and she was absolutely right to bring to fore the disparities in our economy, the horror of having to pay two years advance rent, considering in her own words, she just started working, which I very much doubt.

Since her interview with the CNN went viral, there has been various shades of opinion about her comments. In summary, some suggest she spoke the bitter true while others think the platform she chose was wrong—and the truth she spoke is that many more young women are in amorous relationship with married men while others are dating multiple guys to meet ends meat or survive.

However, I am disgusted by the fact that she came across as suggesting she couldn’t meet her needs without exchanging sex for it. I know Moesha from childhood when we used to live at the 37 Officer’s Mess Barracks with her siblings. She certainly wasn’t born poor. That is why it is more about her choice to flirt with men for her needs done about the economy.

I digress!

In all the commentaries that has ensued since her comments were published, a tweet by one Twitter user by name @auntahraba caught my attention.

She tweeted: “There were 3 women sitting there, Amanpour who dodged bullets and bombs to get where she is, the nail technician who's dating a single guy and working to secure her bag, and there's Moesha who pops the pumz to get her bills paid for. It’s not the economy, its life choices.”

READ MORE: Actress defends Moesha Boduong

It’s Moesha’s choice to exchange sex for money, social status or extravagant lifestyle. She cannot impose her wishy-washy attitude on the multitude of hardworking Ghanaian woman who are breaking their fingers to feed themselves or support their family.

It is not the economy, stupid! Women are breaking their backs in this same economy and are making hundreds of cedis if not millions from it.

Abu Mubarik is a Pulse Ghana weekend writer. He can be contacted on: abu.mubarik@pulse.com.gh