Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the "mercenary behaviour" of actress Moesha Boduong, after she claimed on CNN that Ghanaian woment exchange sex for money.

The statement, signed by the Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba, comes hours after Moesha expressed regret about her comments following public backlash.

"We wish to dissociate Ghanaian women from the comments of Ms. Moesha Boduong. Ms. Moesha has the right to discuss her lifestyle on any platform but she does not represent the multitudes of hardworking Ghanaian women putting in 10 – 18 hours a day in the fields, markets and offices across Ghana, to put food on the table, find shelter for their children and guide their families through the turbulence of life to the extraordinary vision of “A Ghana Beyond Aid”, which is within our reach," the statement noted.

It added: "In the face of the giant strides that women from all walks of life in Ghana are making to assert their independence, re-discover their pride and assert their self-esteem, the sweeping generalizations made by Ms. Moesha on international prime time television have invariably done great damage to Ghanaian womanhood, apart from casting Ghanaian men as predatory, uncaring and rapacious. On behalf of Ghanaian women and men, the Ministry condemns Moesha’s statements and in particular her generalizations, which are unjustified."

The ministry said it was outraged by Moesha's "presumption to tar many Ghanaian women with this mercenary behavior."

It continued: "This was made worse by blaming her excessive, lavish lifestyle on the economy of Ghana. Ghana is a developing country but her citizens are striving hard to create an environment in which all citizens can achieve their aspirations with a measure of dignity and respect."

Moesha in her interview with the CNN suggested that the economy was to be blamed for women sleeping with men for money.

But the Gender ministry rejected her claims, attributing her actions to her "opulent, flamboyant and amoral lifestyles without any discernible means of livelihood."

"Indeed, Ghanaian women are considered the engine of growth in the informal sector because of their contributions, tenacity, creativity, sacrifice and hard work in the face of all their challenges. The various Government policies, legislation and poverty reduction interventions for females since independence to date are designed to transform their lives and protect them from various abuses. This is development in progress, as we better enforce laws to reduce inequalities and strengthen institutions for equity, access to eduction, financial and productive inclusion," the ministry said.

Moesha on Friday took to her Instagram page to apologise to Ghanaians for her outlandish comments.

She posted: "Dear gh this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me. It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you.

I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes. GOD works in mysterious ways and everything happens because he says so. Thanks for the love, pieces of advice and criticisms. GOD bless us all! The full version of the interview drops this weekend and I hope you can appreciate what I said in its entirety. Thank you. God bless you all!"