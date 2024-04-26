ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Group hints at organizing Dumsor Vigil in Accra over erratic power cuts

Gideon Nicholas Day

Accra will soon be hit by a demonstration against the erratic power cuts popularly known as " Dumsor ".

After a reportedly successful Dumsor Vigil held in Kumasi on April 17, 2024, organizers are gearing up to bring the protest to the capital city, Accra.

One of the leaders of the protest, Henry Osei Akoto, explained the decision to replicate the vigil in Accra, emphasizing that focusing solely on Kumasi wasn't enough.

Akoto stated that the aim of moving the vigil around is to increase pressure on the government and draw attention to the severe impact of power outages on businesses and livelihoods.

Dumsor Demo
Dumsor Demo Pulse Ghana
"We will mobilize Ghanaians on the streets soon if you don't resolve dumsor; the inconveniences are just too much. You promised Ghanaians you were going to give us uninterrupted power supply; see where you've brought us," Akoto declared.

The date for the Accra version of the vigil is yet to be announced.

Earlier Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson had taken to Twitter, to advocate for a second vigil in response to the ongoing power crisis in Ghana.

Nelson, known for her involvement in the 2015 #DumsorMustStop campaign, expressed her disappointment with the current government's handling of the situation.

In her tweet on April 22, 2024, Nelson reached out to Imani Ghana, a civil society group, urging them to join forces for a fresh demonstration. She highlighted the significant contribution of IMANI to the success of the previous campaign.

Nelson criticized the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing them of taking Ghanaians for granted.

The frustration stems not only from the power cuts themselves but also from the government's refusal to acknowledge the crisis as scheduled load-shedding. Adding to the public ire is the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) reluctance to provide a comprehensive timetable for the outages, leaving citizens in the dark both figuratively and literally.

Gideon Nicholas Day

