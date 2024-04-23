ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Nelson prepares for second coming of ‘DumsorMustStop’ vigil

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson has once again taken to Twitter, this time to advocate for a second vigil in response to the ongoing power crisis in Ghana.

Actress Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop vigil in style
Actress Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop vigil in style

Nelson, known for her involvement in the 2015 #DumsorMustStop campaign, expressed her disappointment with the current government's handling of the situation.

Recommended articles

In her tweet on April 22, 2024, Nelson reached out to Imani Ghana, a civil society group, urging them to join forces for a fresh demonstration. She highlighted the significant contribution of IMANI to the success of the previous campaign.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Instagram

Nelson criticized the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing them of taking Ghanaians for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her tweet read: “Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I've been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. (your team made our demo a success) I'm reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership @NAkufoAddo have taken Ghanaians for granted. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP.”

The hashtag #DUMSORMUSTSTOP, which gained prominence during the online protests against erratic power supply, is now resurfacing as Nelson advocates for action.

Nelson's call to action reflects the growing frustration among Ghanaians over the persistent energy issues plaguing the nation.

The recurring power outages, known locally as "dumsor," have been disrupting businesses and daily life since late 2023, with the situation worsening in 2024. Despite government officials' claims that these outages are not indicative of "dumsor," many citizens believe otherwise, citing the similarities to the crisis experienced in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor Must Stop campaign
Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor Must Stop campaign Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor Must Stop campaign Pulse Ghana

During the 2015 dumsor crisis, Nelson and other celebrities, including Prince David Osei, participated in massive protests.

However, government officials have dismissed the need for a timetable for the current outages, further exacerbating public frustration. The Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, even challenged those calling for a timetable to propose one themselves.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie