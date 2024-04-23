Yvonne Nelson prepares for second coming of ‘DumsorMustStop’ vigil

In her tweet on April 22, 2024, Nelson reached out to Imani Ghana, a civil society group, urging them to join forces for a fresh demonstration. She highlighted the significant contribution of IMANI to the success of the previous campaign.

Nelson criticized the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing them of taking Ghanaians for granted.

Her tweet read: “Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I've been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. (your team made our demo a success) I'm reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership @NAkufoAddo have taken Ghanaians for granted. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP.”

The hashtag #DUMSORMUSTSTOP, which gained prominence during the online protests against erratic power supply, is now resurfacing as Nelson advocates for action.

Nelson's call to action reflects the growing frustration among Ghanaians over the persistent energy issues plaguing the nation.

The recurring power outages, known locally as "dumsor," have been disrupting businesses and daily life since late 2023, with the situation worsening in 2024. Despite government officials' claims that these outages are not indicative of "dumsor," many citizens believe otherwise, citing the similarities to the crisis experienced in 2015.

During the 2015 dumsor crisis, Nelson and other celebrities, including Prince David Osei, participated in massive protests.