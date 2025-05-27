EC blames finance ministry for unpaid 2024 election staff amid mounting frustration

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to concerns raised by temporary staff recruited for the 2024 general election, following growing frustration over the Commission’s failure to pay their allowances more than six months after the 7 December election.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the EC recruited hundreds of young Ghanaians to serve in various roles, including presiding officers, verification assistants, and polling agents, among others.

In a statement dated 26 May, the Deputy Chair of the Commission in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr Bossman Asare, attributed the delay in payment to the Ministry of Finance’s delay in releasing the necessary funds.

The statement read:

The Commission wishes to bring to the attention of all temporary officials engaged in the 2024 General Election that payments have not been made because the Commission is yet to receive the funds from the Ministry of Finance.

It added that the payments would be made soon, following assurances from the Ministry that the funds would be released shortly to the Commission.

The EC therefore apologised to the affected staff, stating:

We apologise again for the delay and take this opportunity to express our gratitude to you for your commitment and professionalism, which contributed to the successful outcome of the 2024 General Election.

Meanwhile, several temporary staff of the Commission have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the delayed payments.