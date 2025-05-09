EC official laments hardship over unpaid allowances, 5 months after 2024 election (video)

A temporary staff member of the Electoral Commission (EC) has expressed deep frustration over the Commission’s failure to pay outstanding allowances, more than five months after the 2024 general elections.

In a video circulating on social media, the visibly distressed worker decried the severe hardship caused by the delayed payment, stating that the situation has taken a significant toll on his livelihood.

Ahead of the 7 December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the EC recruited hundreds of young Ghanaians to serve in various roles, including presiding officers, verification assistants, and polling agents, among others.

In the video, the young man questioned:

I worked with the EC on 7th December to support the electoral process. It’s been nearly five months now, and I’ve still not been paid. How am I expected to survive? This is too sad.

He continued, voicing his grievances:

Look at the money those at the top are enjoying. I speak with heartfelt, profound disappointment. How did we get here as a country? You’re enjoying the benefits, and we are suffering. It’s simply not fair.

Calling for immediate intervention, he appealed directly to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa:

Parliamentarians are being paid, the President is being paid, every other government official is receiving their salary. So why not me? Just a small amount to compensate the work I did to bring you into power.

According to checks by Pulse News, some of the temporary staff were promised allowances ranging from GHS 600 to GHS 1,000.

The Commission, in a letter dated 7 March 2025, assured affected staff that payments would be made as soon as funds were released by the Ministry of Finance.