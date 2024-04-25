ADVERTISEMENT
I won’t be a driver’s mate to John Mahama – Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Evans Annang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has assured him that she will not claim to have been a mere “driver’s mate” if they encounter difficulties in their administration.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

In her introduction in Accra as the running mate on Wednesday, Prof Opoku-Agyemang assured former President Mahama that she would partake in the party’s collective successes and take responsibility for any setbacks.

“I will share in our collective successes and share responsibility for our setbacks if any. And at the time of reckoning, Your Excellency John Mahama, I will not in advancement of self-serving ambition declare to the whole world that I was only the driver’s mate,” she stated.

Addressing attendees at her official unveiling the former Education Minister remarked, “The election is not only about bringing the NDC back to power, which is indispensable in our current circumstances.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana
She added “The elections ahead and winning them is about winning elections for a purpose. The purpose goes beyond those enumerated above. The purpose is the opportunity to heal our country again. It is about the opportunity to pull Ghana back from the precipice of destruction, of normalising corruption, of incomprehensible greed and from deep despair.”

“It is to work towards a Ghana where citizens have confidence and hope and are determined to regain their independence of thought and of agenda. We must work towards a Ghana that at the very least, can feed itself; where the law truly works; where there is shared prosperity; where democracy has not become a fluke; where people are not abused and where the basic necessities of life are not denied the majority or eventually, anyone.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while outlining his vision as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that he was only a “driver’s mate,” which hindered his effectiveness in dealing with some challenges the government encountered.

Evans Annang

