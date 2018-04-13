Moesha Boduong apologises to Ghanaians

news

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has apologised to Ghanaian after her recent CNN interview backfired.

Moesha Boduong appeared on "Sex and Love Around The World" show with Christiane Amanpour on Cable News Network (CNN) to discuss what influences some Ghanaian women to date married men to make ends meet.

Moesha contends that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

Her comments caused outrage on social media, with many bashing and calling her all sorts of names.

But reacting to the backlash, Moesha has apologised to all Ghanaians and most especially women for her comments.

She took to Twitter Friday, April 13, for the offence she has caused.

She wrote: "Dear gh this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me. It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you.

I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes. GOD works in mysterious ways and everything happens because he says so. Thanks for the love, pieces of advice and criticisms. GOD bless us all! The full version of the interview drops this weekend and I hope you can appreciate what I said in its entirety. Thank you. God bless you all!"