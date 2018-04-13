Lydia Forson defends Moesha Bodoung

news

Multiple award-winning actress Lydia Forson has thrown her weight behind Moesha Bodoung amidst social media outrage over her recent CNN interview.

Moesha Boduong appeared on "Sex and Love Around The World" show with Christiane Amanpour on Cable News Network (CNN) to discuss what influences some Ghanaian women to date married men to make ends meet.

Moesha contends that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

She further blamed some of her lifestyle choices on the Ghanaian economy. She claims the economy isn't doing well to support hard work therefore the need to do other 'businesses' aside.

Her statement caused outrage on social media, with many bashing her.

But, Lydia Forson thinks her statement is the reality in Ghana.

The "Sidechic Gang" actress cited 'sex for grades, employment and favours' as a clear example of what Moesha was trying to portray on CNN.

She tweeted: "School- Sex for Grades. Work - Sex for Employment. Relationship- Sex for favours.

Let’s not pretend; at nearly every phase in a woman’s life, sex is often used as a condition of advancement, usually set by men in control of the means to this.

That’s the real conversation here."