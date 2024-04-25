John Mahama can’t succeed me as President because I defeated him twice – Akufo-Addo

In an address to the chiefs and people of Wa, President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation for their support during his tenure.

He informed Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the paramount chief of the Waala traditional area, that he intends to return to the area with the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his successor.

President Akufo-Addo clarified that he would not hand over power to John Dramani Mahama, whom he defeated and ousted from office in 2016.

President Akufo-Addo said he is committed to his party's leadership succession plan, which involves Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his successor.

“Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president. God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor."

"Wa Naa, you know that the man I removed from the seat, I cannot have him as my successor and as a traditional ruler, you understand what I am saying.”

“Our country is known as the pacesetter for democratic government across the entire continent of Africa. I want to assure you that this year we are going to maintain that reputation. But I need your support and cooperation."

“I want us to work together to make sure that the peace and stability of our country is maintained all through the electioneering period and after," he added.