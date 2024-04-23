IMANI Africa responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for dumsor vigil partnership

In a social media post on Monday, April 22, Nelson reached out to IMANI Africa, expressing her frustration with the government's handling of the power crisis. "IMANI Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I've been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back," she wrote, tagging Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and using the hashtag #DUMSORMUSTSTOP.
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has reignited the call for action against the country's ongoing power crisis, locally termed "dumsor," by extending an invitation to policy think-tank IMANI Africa for a collaborative vigil reminiscent of a protest held in 2015. However, her plea has sparked a debate over accountability and consistency in addressing the issue.
The actress indicated that her motivation to contact IMANI directly stemmed from what she perceived as a lack of initiative from the think-tank to organize a protest despite previous successful collaborations. However, her call received mixed reactions from IMANI Africa.
Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, responded to Nelson's post, highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts to hold the government accountable for the power crisis. He questioned Nelson's consistency in amplifying IMANI's work and accused her of overlooking their previous endeavours in addressing the issue.
Meanwhile, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, expressed openness to partnering with Nelson and others to organize a protest against the government's handling of the power crisis. He affirmed IMANI's commitment to criticizing government decisions and acknowledged the frustration among Ghanaians over the persistent dumsor.
Cudjoe also revealed that preparations for a protest were already underway within IMANI Africa. He emphasized the need for coordinated action to address the power crisis and suggested that various groups could organize unique protests in different settings.
Ghanaians have been grappling with months of frustration due to the erratic power supply, with mounting pressure on the government to provide solutions and release a load-shedding timetable. However, despite directives from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and the Parliament's Energy Committee, the government has remained resistant to issuing a timetable through the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
