IMANI Africa responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for dumsor vigil partnership

The actress indicated that her motivation to contact IMANI directly stemmed from what she perceived as a lack of initiative from the think-tank to organize a protest despite previous successful collaborations. However, her call received mixed reactions from IMANI Africa.

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, responded to Nelson's post, highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts to hold the government accountable for the power crisis. He questioned Nelson's consistency in amplifying IMANI's work and accused her of overlooking their previous endeavours in addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, expressed openness to partnering with Nelson and others to organize a protest against the government's handling of the power crisis. He affirmed IMANI's commitment to criticizing government decisions and acknowledged the frustration among Ghanaians over the persistent dumsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cudjoe also revealed that preparations for a protest were already underway within IMANI Africa. He emphasized the need for coordinated action to address the power crisis and suggested that various groups could organize unique protests in different settings.