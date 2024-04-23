ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IMANI Africa responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for dumsor vigil partnership

Andreas Kamasah

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has reignited the call for action against the country's ongoing power crisis, locally termed "dumsor," by extending an invitation to policy think-tank IMANI Africa for a collaborative vigil reminiscent of a protest held in 2015. However, her plea has sparked a debate over accountability and consistency in addressing the issue.

IMANI Africa responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for dumsor vigil partnership
IMANI Africa responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for dumsor vigil partnership

In a social media post on Monday, April 22, Nelson reached out to IMANI Africa, expressing her frustration with the government's handling of the power crisis. "IMANI Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I've been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back," she wrote, tagging Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and using the hashtag #DUMSORMUSTSTOP.

Recommended articles

The actress indicated that her motivation to contact IMANI directly stemmed from what she perceived as a lack of initiative from the think-tank to organize a protest despite previous successful collaborations. However, her call received mixed reactions from IMANI Africa.

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, responded to Nelson's post, highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts to hold the government accountable for the power crisis. He questioned Nelson's consistency in amplifying IMANI's work and accused her of overlooking their previous endeavours in addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, expressed openness to partnering with Nelson and others to organize a protest against the government's handling of the power crisis. He affirmed IMANI's commitment to criticizing government decisions and acknowledged the frustration among Ghanaians over the persistent dumsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cudjoe also revealed that preparations for a protest were already underway within IMANI Africa. He emphasized the need for coordinated action to address the power crisis and suggested that various groups could organize unique protests in different settings.

Ghanaians have been grappling with months of frustration due to the erratic power supply, with mounting pressure on the government to provide solutions and release a load-shedding timetable. However, despite directives from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and the Parliament's Energy Committee, the government has remained resistant to issuing a timetable through the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lordina Mahama

Lordina Mahama engages with young ladies at singles camp meeting

Angel Carbonu, President of National Association of graduate teachers

NAGRAT gives govt one-week deadline to address unpaid pensions affecting 700,000 workers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo assures he will prioritize the welfare of cocoa farmers

Mahama

"If I were President, I'd be asking some serious questions" - Mahama