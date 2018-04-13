Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Gifty Anti urges ladies to live within their means


Moesha Boduong Gifty Anti urges ladies to live within their means

Ace broadcaster Gifty Anti said “My darling lady, you are not in competition with anyone. Please cut your skirt, blouse or dress according to the yards of fabric/cloth you have.”

  • Published:
Gifty Anti play

Gifty Anti
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ace broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti has called on young ladies to learn to cut their coat according to their fabric.

Her comments come after the snippet of the CNN’s Christine Amanpour’s interview with actress Moesha Buodoung made rounds of social media.

In a video posted by Moesha on her Instagram page, Amanpour said “When you have your own daughter good luck. She should be free and independent. She will be proud to have you as a mother.”

READ ALSO: Social media users react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men to pay her rent

Moesha disclosed that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

In return, Moesha Boduong revealed she has to stay faithful, give the man sex and take care of his needs. And she can’t say no to sex when the man demands.

But Gifty Anti said she would not condemn nor support Moesha since she is not a judge.

“And now to my dear young ladies, it’s ok to have a man who is wealthy enough to cater for all your needs.”

READ ALSO: Actress apologises to Ghanaians

“But, there is pride in working hard to earn your own money, irrespective of the kind of man you have,” she added.

However, she urged young women to live within their means to avoid such things.

“My darling lady, you are not in competition with anyone. Please cut your skirt, blouse or dress according to the yards of fabric/cloth you have.”

“Don’t ever live above your means. it’s not worth it. Be happy and content in your corner.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Moesha Boduong: Actress apologises to Ghanaians Moesha Boduong Actress apologises to Ghanaians
Korede Bello: Nigerian singer causes some stir on social media with throwback photo Korede Bello Nigerian singer causes some stir on social media with throwback photo
Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’ Actress Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’
A Plus: Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless A Plus Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless
Lydia Forson: Actress defends Moesha Boduong Lydia Forson Actress defends Moesha Boduong
Afia Schwarzenegger: "Sleeping around is not God's blessing" - TV host 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again Afia Schwarzenegger "Sleeping around is not God's blessing" - TV host 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Your endowed body does not match your age – Delay to Maame Serwaa Celebrity News Your endowed body does not match your age – Delay to Maame Serwaa
Edem Slams Moesha: Don't blame economy for your 'butterfly' life; spend within means Edem Slams Moesha Don't blame economy for your 'butterfly' life; spend within means
Celebrity News: Lil Win GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive - Actor fires Celebrity News Lil Win GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive - Actor fires



Top Articles

1 Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodongbullet
3 VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communitiesbullet
4 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha...bullet
5 CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about...bullet
6 Ghanaians Actress 18 things you should know about Moesha Boduongbullet
7 Moesha Boduong Actress apologises to Ghanaiansbullet
8 Women Empowerment Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy...bullet
9 Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being...bullet
10 CNN interview Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's...bullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet

Celebrities

Simi
Simi Nigerian singer says "don’t let any pastor bully you because they are not God"
Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women
Khloé  Kardashian
The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter