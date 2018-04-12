Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghanaians react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men


Moesha Buodong Social media users react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men to pay her rent

Some Ghanaians expressed disappointment in what she said while others supported and cheered her on for speaking and owning her truth.

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong
Ghanaians on social media have reacted in different ways to the claims by a Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buodong that she pays her rent by having sex with rich married men.

Speaking to CNN's award-winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World", Moesha disclosed that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

"When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money."

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can't make enough money as a woman here,” she added.

Find some reactions below.

 

