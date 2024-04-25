Government rebrands public basic schools, set to change brown and yellow uniforms

Dr. Adutwum stressed the importance of this change, saying, “You see, you don't see brown and yellow, we are rebranding public schools. No brown and yellow, blue and white, and we are changing the uniforms too. This is President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s Ghana.

“We have begun the transformation. There's no reason why we should not. Ghana deserves better, and we're going to give them better, something that we can all be proud of.

Addressing critics who accuse him of neglecting basic schools, Dr. Adutwum emphasized his dedication to improving them.

He envisions a future where parents will eagerly enroll their children in basic public schools due to the quality of education provided.

“To them, I have a response, I look forward to a day when parents will line up in front of the school and beg to enroll their children, that is the day and it will soon come and it has begun under Nana Akufo Addo,” he added

However, Dr. Clement Apaak, the deputy ranking member of the Education Committee in Parliament, criticized the move, calling it a misallocation of resources. He highlighted the neglect faced by public basic schools and the outstanding capitation grants, crucial for their operation.

Dr. Apaak questioned why resources are being diverted to changing uniforms instead of addressing these pressing issues.

“We even have a situation where only 65% of textbooks based on the new curriculum which came into effect in September 2019, have been distributed to our public basic schools across the country. We have more than 1.3 million people in the country who have no access to furniture so why will the government in spite of these glaring and debilitating challenges seek to spend resources in rebranding our public basic schools by introducing a new uniform,' He said