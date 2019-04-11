Students are expected to start wearing the new school uniform from next academic year, 2019-2020.

The change of the school uniform forms part of reforms in the educational sector announced by the government through the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The GES said it is ready to change the current popular brown and yellow khaki school uniform for the next academic year.

The Director-General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa speaking to the press in Accra on Thursday said the new uniform is primarily to distinguish the JHS pupils from their peers at the primary level.

The current uniform, locally referred to as Konkonte and nkate nkwan (groundnut soup) and worn by pupils at the basic level in public schools, was introduced over 30 years ago by the government.