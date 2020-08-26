For many netizens, the ‘know your history’ trend has been the biggest thing on social media over the past week.

While many of the Ghanaian youth have joined the trend, the President has made sure that he hasn’t been left out.

In a post on Instagram, Akufu-Addo touted the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy which was implemented under his tenure.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the first President to bring Free SHS to Ghana in the year 2017,” the post read, accompanied by a very captivating photo.

The Free SHS policy was the flagship campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections.

The policy was successfully rolled out in September 2017, with hundreds of thousands of students benefiting.