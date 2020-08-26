This was disclosed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, who said a review was necessary due to government’s plans to provide Senior High Schools with free Wi-Fi.

Speaking at a government town hall meeting and results fair last week, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo administration will soon kick off the free Wi-Fi programme in schools.

SHS and tertiary institutions to get free Wi-Fi

“There is much knowledge on the internet and we have to allow the senior high schools to access that knowledge,” he said.

In a latest development, though, the Deputy Education Minister has confirmed that the GES has been directed to review its policies “to allow for the use of technology”.

“GES [Ghana Education Service] has been asked to review their policies and they are going to have to review it [the ban on smart devices]. We are in the 21st century,” Dr. Adutwum told Citi FM.

Some quarters have raised concerns over the use of phones by students, insisting it could cause distractions.

However, Dr. Adutwum said the Wi-Fi could be regulated to prevent students from visiting some websites while in school.

“There is a way to go around the concerns of parents and teachers as to which website the students can go to or cannot go to.

“In the 21st century, you have to leverage technology to improve learning outcomes. It is something that has to happen and ought to happen,” he added.