This was announced by President Akufo-Addo during his 16th national address on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The President said the Ghana Education Service (GES) will make the necessary adjustments to the curriculum to fit the situation.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo joins ‘know your history’ trend by touting Free SHS

Nana Akufo-Addo

“The next academic year will resume in January 2021 with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year,” he said.

“The Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.”

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo also announced that second-year JHS and SHS students will be returning to school on October 5, 2020.

“With Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of thirty (30), and Senior High Schools with class sizes of twenty-five (25), SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for ten (10) weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations,” he disclosed.

This comes after final year students were earlier permitted to return to school to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The President said the necessary measures will be put in place to ensure that the rest of the students are safe when they return to school.

“The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence at the same time in school of all streams of students can occur in safety,” he added.