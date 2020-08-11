The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released a list of the most common Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms in the country.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, out of active cases Ghana has recorded, 69% are asymptomatic and 31% have symptoms.

He noted that cough was the most popular symptom, followed by headache, fever and general weakness.

"These are the symptoms that one has to look out for. If you start seeing these things, you should check and see... Of course, some of these things may also mimic the same way Malaria and other diseases can also present,” he said in a press briefing.

He further advised the general public to watch out for these symptoms because early detection and treatment could prevent complications and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

Here are the 14 most common symptoms according to the GHS: