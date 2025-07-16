Tema GJA Chairman, Michael Dewornu meets London mayor to explore opportunities for journalists

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, currently on a five-day African tour, has reiterated the UK capital’s strong commitment to fostering deeper ties with Africa — especially in education, innovation, and the creative economy.

His remarks came during a high-level engagement at the University of Ghana, where he addressed students, academics, and selected media professionals.

Among the invited journalists was Michael Dewornu, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBCNEWS) correspondent and the Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Tema Branch. Mr. Dewornu seized the opportunity to engage the London Mayor on the historic sister city relationship between Tema and London, first established in 1999, and how it can be revitalized to benefit journalists and young professionals in both cities.

Mr. Dewornu emphasized that both Tema and London lie along the Greenwich Meridian at zero degrees longitude, a symbolic alignment that underpinned their sister city agreement over two decades ago. He proposed that this unique connection could be leveraged to foster media exchange programmes, short-term training, and scholarships for Ghanaian journalists — especially those in Tema — to sharpen their skills in London’s vibrant media landscape.

“Mr. Mayor, Tema and London share a unique geographical and historic tie. I believe it is time we deepen that relationship practically, especially in education and professional development for journalists. Exchanges, partnerships with London-based media institutions, and opportunities for African journalists to experience the UK’s media culture would significantly strengthen democratic communication across our borders,” Mr. Dewornu stated during their interaction.

Mr. Dewornu’s participation in the event also follows his recent sponsored trip to Imperial College London, as part of a science and innovation reporting program funded by the UK Embassy in Ghana. The initiative brought together selected journalists from Ghana to engage with leading UK institutions and explore collaborative approaches to science communication and media excellence. Mr. Dewornu described the experience as transformative and timely for deepening international media partnerships.

In his keynote address, Mayor Sadiq Khan highlighted the significant economic and cultural contributions of African and international students to London’s economy and social fabric. He warned against “pulling up the drawbridge” on international engagement and stressed that London must remain open to talent and ideas from across the globe.

“International students bring over £60 billion in benefits to the UK economy. Their contribution to our education system, innovation, and community life cannot be overstated,” the Mayor remarked, citing new analysis conducted by his office.

He further noted that London’s future success depends on embracing diversity, strengthening education and tech partnerships, and ensuring opportunities for collaboration with rising African cities like Tema. Mayor Khan expressed enthusiasm for further exploring how city-to-city cooperation can support inclusive development.

The London Mayor's visit to Ghana is part of a broader effort to strengthen partnerships across Africa, focusing on climate action, youth engagement, cultural exchange, and economic growth.