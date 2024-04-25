Trailblazing Prof. Jane Agyemang: The political powerhouse shaking up the NDC!

A new era has dawned in the country with the NDC's embrace of consensus political representation and inclusivity. This marks a significant milestone after a decade-long wait to see a deserving woman take her place in the presidential political system of the 4th Republic. But this long-fought, male-dominated moment is shrouded in a millennium of women's strife to engage the public from a point of leadership.

In our context, the journey to this moment was fraught with challenges influenced by sociological factors that played a crucial role in determining the success or failure of women leaders. Let's consider some examples of early civilization from 3000 BCE, such as Hatshepsut of Egypt. Through her innovative leadership, she transformed Egypt through strategic trade agreements and the construction of monumental buildings, leaving a lasting legacy in Egyptian history. Among these examples are Fu Hao from the Shang Dynasty in China, Boudicca, the Queen of the Iceni tribe, Artemisia I of Caria in Greece, and Empress Theodora of the Byzantine Empire. These early rulers shared a common trait of defying societal constraints and norms. Notwithstanding the associated historical controversies of their rule, on the mere optics of challenging long-standing traditions, these early figures in ancient civilization have led to a chain of sociological beliefs that amounts to widespread belief in female dominance in 21st-century politics.

Onto contemporary political realities in the Ghanaian political sphere, in light of the second nomination of Prof. Jane Nana Agyemang, a homage to those before her who attempted to break the glass ceiling and who, through their contributions, prepared the conscience of the nation for the realities of 21st-century politics of inclusivity. Among these pioneers are Patricia Ameku, who served as the running mate to Emmanuel Ansah Antwi of the DFP in 2008; Petra Amegashie, who partnered with Dan Lartey of the GCPP in 2000; and Adeline Dedo Nartey of the PNC in 1996. In the post-2010s, notable figures include Helen Snorita Dzatugbe Matervi of the PNC in 2012, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong II of the CPP in 2012, Eva Lokko of the PPP in 2012, and Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP in 2016. An in-depth look at these profiles reveals trailblazers whose political contributions to our democratic system often go unrecognized. Prof. Jane Nana Agyemang's is the culmination of their efforts, regardless of the political differences, for the women, because they've leapt women's representation to a higher pedestal.

The deliberate choice of a female vice presidential candidate and her subsequent nomination will influence the NDC's reputation among female voters and shape its policy direction. Selecting a female vice presidential candidate would demonstrate a dedication to gender equality, potentially drawing in more female voters and redirecting policy attention toward women's issues. It could also encourage greater participation of women in politics, reshape party dynamics, and offer strategic advantages in elections. Overall, it would mark a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment within the party. Prioritizing women's and children's policies is crucial as she takes on the role of a unifying figure, symbolizing the cultural importance of women in our society.

Professor Jane, in her capacity as an academic and regional scholar engaged in national policy endeavours, ought to tackle a multitude of concerns. These encompass advancing gender equality in education, formulating advantageous tax policies for traders, bolstering STEM education for women in industry, and enhancing healthcare policies for mothers and children. Furthermore, Professor Jane should also focus on advocating for affordable maternal care options and promoting women's representation in leadership positions across various sectors. By addressing these key issues, she can truly make a significant impact on advancing gender equality and empowering women in our society.

The NDC once again illuminates our country, and young women residing in both urban and rural regions can reaffirm their already ambitious goals and strive for excellence with the guidance of Professor Jane Agyemang, who serves as an additional role model tangential to community figures.