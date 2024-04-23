Lawson Edem Morttey's opinion: A political train wreck

The success of this strategy will depend on how the NDC's communication team effectively counters the narrative in the campaign's final phase, such as by highlighting achievements and engaging with voters. From the perspective of many political observers, the recent events can be seen as a clash for clout within the political strongholds of the NDC and the NPP.

Regardless, will this tactic backfire on the NPP, as some observers anticipate? Considering socio-psychological factors, how will the primary voting base in the Ashanti region react to a major transportation infrastructure project linking the capital to the Volta region?

Currently, without additional research, it is premature to make a definitive conclusion amidst ongoing discussions in the political news cycle regarding the alleged test-run sabotage. Based on historical patterns, core voters often retaliate against party leaders for disregarding their loyal supporters when they feel neglected in receiving their fair share.

The year of reckoning is near, and history portends a backlash against the NPP for abandoning their most important constituents despite their decades-long commitment to the party to make it electorally viable.

On the flip side, what are the long-term consequences of this strategy by the NPP for the NDC? The simple explanation is that the declining popularity of the party in the Volta region throughout the previous two electoral cycles is evidence that the NPP, through internal analysis, smells the NDC's vulnerability in the region. There seems to be a demographic divide between older and younger voters in the region; the latter views the party as not doing enough for the region and, as such, has decided to cast protest votes against the NDC to quell any notion of an autopilot vote.

If this shift persists, as older voters phase out and ultimately get replaced by younger voters, the NDC could become electorally vulnerable in future elections. They must therefore endeavour to make inroads into young voters in the region to diminish NPPs' increasing popularity through policy initiatives that address youth issues, such as access to education, and streamlining policy solutions that address developmental challenges within the region.

Once a promising vice presidential candidate, Bawumia, lacking a popular platform to run on in 2024, has resorted to cynical tactics such as spreading misinformation and inciting division to create enthusiasm for his candidacy. But political cynicism makes people more inclined to further their political ambitions.

In conclusion, some factions within the NPP may seek to shift influence in the evolving political landscape after the Akuffo-Addo era by attributing blame to the NDC for hindering their progress rather than acknowledging accountability for governance issues and corruption. The NPP is a party in decline, and as such, a political wreck is its only hope for a revival.

The NPP should acknowledge, based on predictions from reputable pollsters, that Bawumia's candidacy has been predicted to be unsuccessful since the beginning, in response to a potential NDC presidential election win. Ghanaians have suffered through policy failures and misdirection, such as economic downturns and a lack of infrastructure development, under this NPP administration; therefore, no amount of changing the reality of a train wreck within the NPP will lead voters to blame the NDC.

Article by;

Lawson Edem Morttey.

edemlawson.el@gmail.com

Aachen, Germany.

Profile of the author: