The decision, which came to light without prior consultation with key stakeholders, has drawn significant criticism from the Traditional Council, notably the Asogli State Council, custodians of the land where the university resides.
Asogli State rejects attempts to rename Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu
The Chiefs of the Asogli State have vehemently opposed the unilateral attempts by the government to rename Ho Technical University after Dr Ephriam Amu, a decision announced back in February 2018.
Expressing deep disappointment, the Asogli State Council, during a press conference held on Monday, April 22, 2024, denounced both the government and the university's governing council for proceeding with steps towards the renaming without engaging major stakeholders. The lack of consultation was labelled as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, failing to acknowledge the perspectives of those directly affected.
Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, representing the Asogli State Council, reiterated their strong opposition to the renaming, stressing its lack of merit and its disregard for the university's established identity and legacy. He stated, "Our attention has once again been drawn to attempts by authorities of the Ho Technical University and the government to rename the institute to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical Institute. The Asogli State Council wishes to reaffirm our strong opposition to the government's decision to rename the university without consulting the chiefs and people of Ho."
Furthermore, Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII characterized the decision as "unfortunate, misplaced, and disrespectful," emphasizing the importance of inclusive consultation in matters that impact the community's heritage and identity.
The Asogli State Council's stance is a wake-up call for the significance of involving local stakeholders in decisions of such magnitude, especially those concerning the renaming of institutions deeply rooted in the cultural and educational fabric of the region.
