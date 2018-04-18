Home > Communities > Student >

10 university students arrested for writing WASSCE for candidates


WASSCE 2018 Police arrest 10 university students, others for writing WASSCE for candidates

The 10 suspects allegedly wrote the exams for some candidates of PLACID International School in the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The Akim Oda Police have arrested 10 university students for allegedly writing exams for some candidates in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 10 suspects allegedly wrote the exams for some candidates of PLACID International School in the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, 3 others from a private second cycle institution, Star International School, were also arrested for the same offense.

“The university students are ten. They came from the universities across the length and breadth of the country, the most prominent ones. We have UCC, Legon, University of Science and Technology and the University of Professional Studies. Three other students who came from Star International School were also arrested. So in all, we have 13 students, ten of them university students and three others.”

The 10 university students comprise 4 women and 6 men.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said all 13 were “arrested writing exams for PLACID International School candidates at Oda” and were handed over to the police.

“So as we speak now, all the 13 students are in our custody. We are processing them for court for a charge of impersonation so that the court will deal with them,” ASP Tetteh added.

They were caught by an examiner at the center who suspected that they were not students of the school.

At the start of the exams the West African Examination Council (WAEC), said it had put in tighter security measures in all centers to ensure an incident-free examination across the country.

Below is the list of the suspects arrested:

Ten university students:

Suzette Lamptey, University of Cape Coast

Christella Agyapong, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Issabella Anim, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Joyce Affable, University of Energy and Natural Resources

Agyei Ellis, University of Professional Studies

Adjo Wisdom, University of Professional Studies

Anim Ansah, University of Ghana, Legon

Antwi David, University of Professional Studies

Desmond Agbesi, University of Ghana, Legon

Below are the second cycle students:

Nyamekye Patience, First Star International, Accra

Eugenia Obeng, First Star International, Accra

Annoh Darkwa, First Star International, Accra

