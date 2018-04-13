Home > Communities > Student >

BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boys


In Ashanti Region BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boys

The victim who is preparing for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) narrated that she attended a wake-keeping on Saturday evening where the suspects connived to raped her.

  • Published:
Rape victim play

Rape victim
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Akropong Magistrate Court has since remanded three boys who are suspected to have raped a 17-year-old girl into police custody.

The victim (name withheld) is a final year student of the Bene Afan International Junior High School at Nerebehi in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim who is preparing for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) narrated that she attended a wake-keeping on Saturday evening where the suspects raped her.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, she said that she lured by one of the boys. The other suspects held her to the ground and took turns to forcefully have sex with her.

READ ALSO: 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT

“After the incident, they threatened and warned me not to mention it to anyone or they will kill me. I really struggled before reaching home on that day. I could not walk properly because I bled profusely from my private parts. Later when I got home, my brother saw me and informed my mother that I was lying at the back of the house. When my mother asked what the problem was I lied to her. I told her I had my period. If I knew my condition would have been this serious, I would have told her the truth.”

This has caused her more pain than she imagined.

“I feel pains in my abdomen and my vagina. I have a severe headache too and I feel so weak since the incident happen. I want the Police to deal with the perpetrators because they have really hurt me. Even the District Mock exams that is mandatory for candidates preparing for the BECE across the country, I have not been able to write because of what they have done to me.”

Meanwhile, the Proprietor of the victim’s school, Kpordzaye Emmanuel Yaw, has said that the school will put in measures to ensure the victim writes her final exams.

READ ALSO: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death

In a related development, the mother of the victim, Patience Opoku says she wants the suspects prosecuted especially after their parents attacked them for reporting the incident to the police.

“When I saw the suspects in court, I felt sad for them. I would have asked for mercy for them, but after they raped my daughter, they came to our house with their relatives and rained insults on us for the reporting the matter to the police. They even damaged the glass window of my brother’s room. So my husband came back and felt our lives were not safe. So I want the law to take its course,” she said.

The ages of the suspects have been given as 19 for the oldest, and 17 for the other four.

The victim is on admission at the Afari Community Hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Retirement: Leave office if you’ve attained retirement age - GES tells retired staff Retirement Leave office if you’ve attained retirement age - GES tells retired staff
In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Wa Poly Impasse: POTAG Chair, 3 others invited by CID over assault Wa Poly Impasse POTAG Chair, 3 others invited by CID over assault
#GirlPower: 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT #GirlPower 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT
Higher Education: This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities Higher Education This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities
Wa Poly Issues: Lecturers threaten to chase out Rector again if he returns Wa Poly Issues Lecturers threaten to chase out Rector again if he returns

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 #GirlPower 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MITbullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCEbullet
4 WASSCE 2018 Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAECbullet
5 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
6 #GirlPower 2 female UMAT students develop alcohol-detecting devicebullet
7 In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE...bullet
8 Higher Education This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate...bullet
9 2018 WASSCE 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018bullet
10 In Ashanti Region BECE candidate allegedly...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
2 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University...bullet
3 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
4 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet

Student

Capitation Grant Orphanages in Ghana ask government to increase feeding grant
Ejisuman SHS Scandal 8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassment
NAGRAT strike Gov’t releases Ghc40m for teachers’ arrears
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Industrial Action NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid arrears