23-year-old JHS Dropout impregnates 4 Friends


In Central Region 23-year-old JHS Dropout impregnates 4 Friends

The boy has left the girls who are aged between 16 to 19 to bear the burden of their pregnancy alone.

A 23-year-old Junior High School dropout in Assin Odumase in the Assin South District in the Central region has allegedly impregnated 4 friends and bolted.

The Divisional Police Commander of Assin Fosu Chief Supt Henry Bacho made this revelation at a durbar organised by the Assin South District District when the Standing Committee on Gender and Children of Parliament visited the District to discuss the rising cases of rape and defilement in the District.

Chief Supt Henry Bacho said the parents of the impregnated girls reported the case to the Police in January 2018 and the case is currently at the Assin Fosu Magistrate court.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afram Plains North, Betty Krosby Mensah who is a member of the Committee on Gender and Children cautioned the general public to desist from discriminating against women, as women contribute immensely towards development in the country.

She also advised parents to take good care of their children to become responsible adults.

Nana Nkansah II Assin Achiase Nifahene of Apimanim Traditional Council said government, parents, and children all have a role to play in the fight against teenage pregnancy, rape, and defilement in the country.

