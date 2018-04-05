Home > Communities > Student >

8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassment


Ejisuman SHS Scandal 8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassment

In the 38-page report which was signed by the committee chairman Patrick Debrah Boateng, it referred the 8 guilty teachers to the GES for disciplinary action.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The special committee set up by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against some teachers at the Ejisuman Senior High School has found eight of them guilty of inappropriate sexual advances on the students.

In the 38-page report which was signed by the committee chairman Patrick Debrah Boateng, it referred the 8 guilty teachers to the GES for disciplinary action.

Below are the details of the committee’s report.

- 10 students appeared before the committee to testify against the teachers. They include one student who has since left Ejisuman SHS.

READ ALSO: Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAEC

- Nine teachers in all appeared before the committee and eight are now to face GES disciplinary action.

- The report, however, cleared the teachers of penetrative sex with the students.

- The committee is also recommending restrictions on the Nkosuohene of Ejisu Nana Kofi Poku. He’ll require special permission before being able to visit the school.

The GES set up the committee after a 21-year old student of the Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) confessed that she and her colleagues mostly engage in sexual acts with their teachers in order to pay their fees.

The student, said a majority of the students are faced with financial constraints hence the teachers and the Assistant head help them.

READ ALSO: NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid arrears

The parents have called for the transfer of teachers in the region. But the teacher unions defended their members accused the sub-chief in Ejisuman, Nana Kofi Poku, of frustrating the management of the school.

Below are the recommendations made by the committee

The report makes the following general recommendations:

1. Female students should report love or sex proposals by their teachers and male students to the Guidance and Counseling Unit of the school.

2. School authorities should deal with reports of sex proposals by the teachers appropriately.

3. School authorities should encourage parents /guardians to entrust their female wards to the hands of the female teachers, eg. Their remittances should pass through the female teachers to avoid the temptation of male teachers (who receive these remittances for the girls) taking undue advantage of the situation.

4. The Guidance and Counselling Unit in the school should intensify its education on sex matters for the female students.

5. School authorities should report promptly any unlawful interference in the school administration by Nana Nkosuohene to the Traditional Council, Municipal Director of Education, the Regional Director of Education and the Municipal Chief Executive.

6. Any staff who seizes unauthorized gadget from a student should send it to the administration for proper records to be kept.

7. A delegation of Power from Management/Administration to teachers and other staff should be properly supervised by the Headmistress. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

NAGRAT strike: Gov’t releases Ghc40m for teachers’ arrears NAGRAT strike Gov’t releases Ghc40m for teachers’ arrears
Industrial Action: NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid arrears Industrial Action NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid arrears
WASSCE 2018: Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAEC WASSCE 2018 Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAEC
In Eastern Region: Over 300 pupils use a computer for studies at Asuom Basic School In Eastern Region Over 300 pupils use a computer for studies at Asuom Basic School
Road Crash: SHS student, driver feared dead in gory accident at Berekum Road Crash SHS student, driver feared dead in gory accident at Berekum
Pictures: 'Computer on the blackboard' teacher's school gets an ICT lab from Microsoft Pictures 'Computer on the blackboard' teacher's school gets an ICT lab from Microsoft

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
4 Industrial Action NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid...bullet
5 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQbullet
6 Sex for Fees We have sex with teachers to pay our fees -...bullet
7 WASSCE 2018 Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAECbullet
8 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE...bullet
9 2018 WASSCE 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018bullet
10 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
5 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet

Student

KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal
Embezzlement KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Sexual Abuse Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter
NSMQ Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers
Sexual Abuse Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachers