NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid arrears

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has declared an indefinite industrial action beginning Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

The teacher union is on strike to protest the government’s continuous refusal to pay six years salaries in arrears owed its members.

At a press conference held in Accra, the President of the Association, Eric Angel Carbonu said the government has made pledges to pay them on several occasions but have not fulfilled their word.

“Instead what see are…maneuvering and manipulation employed by the Ministry of Finance and the government to drag its feet and possibly refuse to pay the arrears at all.”

He stated that NAGRAT therfore has no option than to advise itself and that the “leadership of NAGRAT do hereby on this day Wednesday, April 4, 2018 resolve that all NAGRAT members at the pre-tertiary level should lay down their tools and stay from work,” he added.

The declaration of the strike comes a day after final year students in Senior High Schools started writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Salaries of NAGRAT’s members have been in arrears since 2013.