Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrears


Education In Ghana

The President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana Ali Awudu, said “an industrial action is therefore imminent unless otherwise averted by obeying the agreement dated January 16, 2018.”

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana has threatened to embark on an industrial action if the government fails to meet the March deadline to pay arrears of its members.

At a news conference organised by the CCT the President Ali Awudu, the March deadline was fixed after the government signed an agreement with the three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and CCT GH to clear the arrears owed them since 2013.

The government said it would have finished with all validation processes by the given deadline.

However, Ali Awudu said, “today is March 19, 2018, and all efforts to find out if the agreement will be fulfilled have proven futile, leaving the 65.000 teachers with no fate.”

“Teachers across the country who are affected by these arrears have suffered enough and there is an uneasy calm at the front of teachers” and that as a union they can “no longer hold the wrath of the teachers if at the end of March 2018 the arrears are not paid,” he added.

He concluded that since they have fulfilled their part of the agreement, they will have no option than to embark on.

 “An industrial action is therefore imminent unless otherwise averted by obeying the agreement dated January 16, 2018.”

