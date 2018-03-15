Home > Communities > Student >

Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore


Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore

The Vice President for Worldwide Education at Microsoft, Anthony Salcito, said Richard Akoto must be praised not allowing his challenges at the time to deter him from teaching his students.

  • Published:
Richard Appiah (R) with Vice President for Worldwide Education at Microsoft, Anthony Salcito (L) in Singapore play

Richard Appiah (R) with Vice President for Worldwide Education at Microsoft, Anthony Salcito (L) in Singapore
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The teacher of Betenase M/A JHS at Sekyedomase in the Ashanti Region who drew a Microsoft Word format on the blackboard received a standing ovation when he appeared on stage at the Education Exchange conference in Singapore.

Richard Akoto, was in Singapore following Microsoft’s invite as part of their support for him after he went viral on social media.

The Vice President for Worldwide Education at Microsoft, Anthony Salcito, said Richard Akoto must be praised not allowing his challenges at the time to deter him from teaching his students.

READ ALSO: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017

Ghana's ICT teacher attends Microsoft Education Summit in Singapore play

Ghana's ICT teacher, Richard Appiah Akoto attends Microsoft Education Summit in Singapore

(Twitter/Microsoft Africa)

 

“Your work has really inspired the world. It really shows the amazing innovation and commitment and passion that teachers have for helping their students get ready for the future.”

Akoto, on the other hand, said he was happy Microsoft was supporting him and his school. He was excited that he would now teach ICT practically.

“I wanted to teach them [the pupils] how to launch Microsoft Word. But I had no computer to show them. I had to do my best. So, I decided to draw what the screen looks like on the blackboard with chalk,” he said.

play

 

“I drew the features and labelled them correctly so that they would know what-was-what. Then I drew what you would see on your computer screen after launching Word."

“I have been doing this every time the lesson I’m teaching demands it. I’ve drawn monitors, system units, keyboards, a mouse, a formatting toolbar, a drawing toolbar, and so on. The students were okay with that. They are used to me doing everything on the board for them. When I did this, it was nothing new or strange for them,” he said.

“Something very positive has come out of this and I am very happy. We are no longer going to use the chalkboard again. We will have computers,” he added.

READ ALSO: WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating

The event brought together over 400 educators and school leaders from 91 countries to discuss the role of technology in education.

Photos of Owura Kwadwo Hottish drawing a full Microsoft Word window on the blackboard went viral on social media.

He did this in an effort to help his students understand computer lessons.

play

 

Since then a benefactor at UK’s University of Leeds has donated a brand new laptop to the school.

An IT training school, Bluecrest College, has also donated five (5) desktop computers to the school and one laptop to Mr Akoto for his personal use.

play

 

Microsoft will also be working with Mr Akoto through a local partner in Ghana to provide device and software support required for his students at the Betenase Municipal Assembly Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase in rural Ghana.

He will also gain access to the Microsoft Certified Educator Program (MCE) for professional development, so he can nurture his passion for teaching and build rich, custom learning experiences for his students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Examination Malpractices: WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating Examination Malpractices WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating
In Eastern Region: This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely In Eastern Region This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely
Richard Akoto Appiah: Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos
In Swedru: Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS
#GirlPower: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017
In Central Region: Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017bullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft...bullet
4 President’s Award GES holds on to one President’s award for...bullet
5 In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHSbullet
6 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
7 UG vs KNUST Five reasons why University of Ghana is...bullet
8 KNUST [CHECK HERE] KNUST releases 2017/2018 admission listbullet
9 University of Ghana [CHECK HERE] UG releases 2017/2018...bullet
10 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
5 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet

Student

International Women’s Day Information about ACCA and gender diversity
Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary
Unemployment Universities churn out jobless graduates - Ayariga
Conti@50 Unity Hall shows love to less-privileged on Independence Day