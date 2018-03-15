Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore

news

The teacher of Betenase M/A JHS at Sekyedomase in the Ashanti Region who drew a Microsoft Word format on the blackboard received a standing ovation when he appeared on stage at the Education Exchange conference in Singapore.

Richard Akoto, was in Singapore following Microsoft’s invite as part of their support for him after he went viral on social media.

The Vice President for Worldwide Education at Microsoft, Anthony Salcito, said Richard Akoto must be praised not allowing his challenges at the time to deter him from teaching his students.

“Your work has really inspired the world. It really shows the amazing innovation and commitment and passion that teachers have for helping their students get ready for the future.”

Akoto, on the other hand, said he was happy Microsoft was supporting him and his school. He was excited that he would now teach ICT practically.

“I wanted to teach them [the pupils] how to launch Microsoft Word. But I had no computer to show them. I had to do my best. So, I decided to draw what the screen looks like on the blackboard with chalk,” he said.

“I drew the features and labelled them correctly so that they would know what-was-what. Then I drew what you would see on your computer screen after launching Word."

“I have been doing this every time the lesson I’m teaching demands it. I’ve drawn monitors, system units, keyboards, a mouse, a formatting toolbar, a drawing toolbar, and so on. The students were okay with that. They are used to me doing everything on the board for them. When I did this, it was nothing new or strange for them,” he said.

“Something very positive has come out of this and I am very happy. We are no longer going to use the chalkboard again. We will have computers,” he added.

The event brought together over 400 educators and school leaders from 91 countries to discuss the role of technology in education.

Photos of Owura Kwadwo Hottish drawing a full Microsoft Word window on the blackboard went viral on social media.

He did this in an effort to help his students understand computer lessons.

Since then a benefactor at UK’s University of Leeds has donated a brand new laptop to the school.

An IT training school, Bluecrest College, has also donated five (5) desktop computers to the school and one laptop to Mr Akoto for his personal use.

Microsoft will also be working with Mr Akoto through a local partner in Ghana to provide device and software support required for his students at the Betenase Municipal Assembly Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase in rural Ghana.

He will also gain access to the Microsoft Certified Educator Program (MCE) for professional development, so he can nurture his passion for teaching and build rich, custom learning experiences for his students.