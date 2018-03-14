Home > Communities > Student >

Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit


Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos

The teacher of Betenase M/A JHS in the Ashanti Region who drew a Microsoft Word format on the blackboard is currently in Singapore for the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit.

Richard Akoto Appiah - known as Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook, posted a photo of himself on his social media timeline.

 

He said that he was hoping to learn something new at the summit.

play

 

Photos of Owura Kwadwo Hottish drawing a full Microsoft Word window on the blackboard went viral on social media.

He did this in an effort to help his students understand computer lessons.

Microsoft to support teacher play

Microsoft to support teacher

 

A Cameroonian entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong set out to find the teacher and also sent a message to Microsoft Africa.

Microsoft Africa responded saying "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on education.microsoft.com."

Microsoft to support teacher play

Microsoft to support teacher

 

He honoured the invitation and shared photos.

