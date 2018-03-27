Home > Communities > Student >

Here are all the schools that have qualified for the 2018 NSMQ


#NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ

Is your school on the list? Who do you think will win this year?

A total of 135 second cycle institutions have qualified to contest in the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz.

This is after the schools contested in their various regions of location.

Out of the 135 Senior High Schools (SHS), 27 were seeded from the 2017 competition.

In 2017, Prempeh College won the National Science and Maths Quiz.

They won the competition by garnering 53 points closely edging out Accra-based Saint Thomas Aquinas Senior High School who got 51 points.

Meanwhile, the then defending champions Adisadel College scored 31 points to the disappointment of many.

Their victory means that Prempeh College has won the competition four times. The school has previously won the competition in 1994, 1996 and 2015.

However, Prempeh College is still short of matching Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon which has won the competition a record of five times.

The 2018 contest will be held in June.

Can you find your school on the list? Who wins NSMQ2018?

