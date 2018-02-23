AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

news

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, has supported calls for an enquiry into the recent mass failure of students at the Bar exams.

Speaking on Metro TV, Gloria Akuffo said a probe would bring out the true cause of the mass failure.

“Let us investigate what is the real cause of this large numbers. Is it because lecturers are not good enough? Is it because they do not have good material? Is it because the students themselves are not applying themselves efficiently and begin to find solutions to these?”

Her comments follow a 30-day ultimatum issued to the Independent Examination Board (IEB) by the SRC of the Ghana School of Law to re-mark the scripts of students who failed the exams.

Out of the 474 students who took part in the bar exams in May and September 2017, only 91 of the students passed.

The students who took part in the exams have since protested and mentioned that they will petition the Chief Justice soon.

Other lawyers and some parliamentarians have called for a remarking or probe. Some have even suggested that the students go to court over the development.

Meanwhile, a lawyer has also called on Parliament to investigate the mass failure.

Kwaku Asare said Parliament must summon the Director of the Ghana School of Law to explain why they “unlawfully denied access to about 3,000 students who under the laws of Ghana are qualified to have a professional legal education.”

In a related development, the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, is demanding the remarking of their examination scripts.

The school’s SRC president, Sammy Gyamfi, said the scripts should be given to “a credible and independent body” for remarking.

Sammy Gyamfi further demanded that the Independent Examination Body be scrapped because according to him, it does not have the mandate or competence to organize examinations in the country.