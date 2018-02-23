President Akufo-Addo to swear in Amidu as SP today

news

President Akufo-Addo is expected to swear Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor of the country today (Friday, February 23, 2018).

This is after his nomination was unanimously approved by Parliament on Tuesday following a gruelling vetting which took hours.

Parliament passed the Special Prosecutor Bill making it an Act of Parliament on November 14, 2017.

The Special Prosecutor after he sworn in is expected to help the government handle corruption-related issues among state officials in a nonpartisan manner.

The Office is also expected to help reduce the workload on existing investigative agencies and, thereby, enhance their effectiveness.

In Ghana, it is difficult to fight corruption due to the much-politicised society we find ourselves in.

Often it is government officials who are accused of corruption and other illegal practices thereby causing their respective political parties to cry foul. This also makes it impossible for a party in power to try their members if they are fingered for any corrupt act.

This has also led to some experts arguing that the monopoly of prosecutorial authority by an Attorney-General, who is hired and fired by the President, as one of the key factors that stand in the way of using law enforcement and prosecution as a credible tool in the fight against corruption.