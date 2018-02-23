Home > News > Politics >

President Akufo-Addo to swear in Amidu as SP today


Special Prosecutor President Akufo-Addo to swear in Amidu as SP today

Parliament passed the Special Prosecutor Bill making it an Act of Parliament on November 14, 2017.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Akufo-Addo is expected to swear Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor of the country today (Friday, February 23, 2018).

This is after his nomination was unanimously approved by Parliament on Tuesday following a gruelling vetting which took hours.

Parliament passed the Special Prosecutor Bill making it an Act of Parliament on November 14, 2017.

READ ALSO: This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his girlfriend

The Special Prosecutor after he sworn in is expected to help the government handle corruption-related issues among state officials in a nonpartisan manner.

The Office is also expected to help reduce the workload on existing investigative agencies and, thereby, enhance their effectiveness.

In Ghana, it is difficult to fight corruption due to the much-politicised society we find ourselves in.

READ ALSO: Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet

Often it is government officials who are accused of corruption and other illegal practices thereby causing their respective political parties to cry foul. This also makes it impossible for a party in power to try their members if they are fingered for any corrupt act.

This has also led to some experts arguing that the monopoly of prosecutorial authority by an Attorney-General, who is hired and fired by the President, as one of the key factors that stand in the way of using law enforcement and prosecution as a credible tool in the fight against corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Working Tour: Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour
Special Prosecutor: I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu Special Prosecutor I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu
Kennedy Agyapong: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
Corruption Fight: Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor
GYEEDA Scandal: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs
Mass Failure: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure Mass Failure AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

Recommended Videos

Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku



Top Articles

1 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit...bullet
2 Dominic Ayine This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his...bullet
3 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued ultimatumbullet
4 Corruption Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first...bullet
5 Bird Of The Night Valerie Sawyerr writes to Amidubullet
6 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President turns chef to serve Armed...bullet
7 Blame Game Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on...bullet
8 In Parliament Minority wants Finance Minister summoned...bullet
9 Corruption Perception Nana Addo doing nothing to fight...bullet
10 Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
2 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

PC Appiah Ofori - Anti-corruption campaigner
Fighting Corruption I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori
In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Appiah Menka
RIP NPP guru Appiah Menka goes home on May 24
Martin Amidu
Special Prosecutor Don’t run into exile – Amidu tells looters