This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his girlfriend


This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his girlfriend

The MP for Bolga East explained that he had applied to be a seminarian when his girlfriend confirmed the pregnancy to him.

  • Published:
Dominic Akuritinga Ayine ( Bolgatanga East) play

Dominic Akuritinga Ayine ( Bolgatanga East)
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolga East, Dominic Ayine has disclosed that he considered taking his own life after impregnating his girlfriend at age 20.

Dominic Ayine told Accra-based Starr FM that the incident which occurred 30 years ago changed his life drastically.

He explained that he had applied to be a seminarian when his girlfriend confirmed the pregnancy to him. This made him feel he had disappointed his mentor who was a Reverend father.

Had it not been his mother who kept an eye on him, he would have committed suicide after he was informed of the pregnancy.

“The interesting thing is that while I was in lower six my girlfriend got pregnant. And that was the turning point. But people still encouraged me that I have the qualities of a seminarian so I should go but I said no. And the interesting thing was that it was the first time I was having sex, and it just went.”

“So my boy (son) is now 30 years and he is a law student. When I heard of the pregnancy, I wanted to commit suicide. When I heard the news, I didn’t know what to do with myself. My girlfriend (Tina) didn’t tell me, it was a rumour in the rural town. So when we met and she confirmed it, for that week I couldn’t eat. I felt that I had disappointed my mentor (father Brown) who paid my fees. So I went and bought a rope from the market but because I had goats at home, my mother didn’t suspect I was going to do that (hang myself). But then when I locked up myself and I wasn’t eating and going out, she realized that was my plan and she was monitoring. On the third day, she came into my room and said ‘the girl is pregnant if you kill yourself who will take care of the baby’ and that also became a turning point. So I resolved I was going to live,” he added.

The Bolgatanga East MP also added that he started school at age 11 because his parents were too poor and could not afford his fees, adding he was shepherding animals while his mates were in school.

