Susu collectors threaten government over public toilet


In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet

The President of the Greater Accra Susu Collectors Association, Rev. Peter Dodoo said the NPP youth forcefully took over the facility on January 7, 2017, when President Akufo-Addo was sworn into office.

The Greater Accra Susu Collectors Association has given the NPP government a one-week ultimatum to stop it party supporters from running a public toilet and bath facility belonging to the association at Abose Okai or face its wrath.

Addressing a press conference, the President of the Greater Accra Susu Collectors Association, Rev. Peter Dodoo said the NPP youth in the Ablekuma Central Sub metro took over the facility on January 7, 2017, when President Akufo-Addo was sworn into office.

Rev Dodoo said all efforts to retrieve the facility have been fruitless.

“I have met the MP for this area on a number of occasions. I was referred to the Police; where I had earlier been. Nothing fruitful has come out of this. They are still there and adamant to move.”

“Over this one year period, we have lost close to GH¢20,000. We are not even able to run our office due to the fact that we depend hugely on the monies which came from the facility. How can this happen? We have all the legal papers to show that we are the rightful owners of the facility and not the government, but these youth will not listen,” he added.

The Susu Collectors, numbering about 200 have threatened to go to court if nothing is done.

How the susu collectors became owners of the public toilet

The Ablekuma Central Sub metro leased the land to the Greater Accra Susu Collectors Association in 1995. They were to construct a public toilet and bath facility.

The facility, which cost GH¢165, 000, was to be managed by the Association for 10 years during which it would recoup its investment.

However, the Association did not recoup its investment in the ten-year period thereby securing a ten-year extension of the leasing period.

The net proceeds from the facility were to be shared between the sub-metro and the association on a 30-70 percent basis respectively.

