Ashesi receives Presidential Charter


Ashesi is the youngest private university in Ghana’s history to receive the Charter.

President Akufo-Addo has granted a Presidential Charter to Ashesi University College.

In a letter signed by the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, it stated that the Presidential Charter was granted “after a rigorous review of the university’s teaching and learning infrastructure, curriculum, finances, staff qualifications and governance, the National Accreditation Board presented a report to the Ministry of Education endorsing Ashesi’s readiness for independence from the University of Cape Coast, with which it has been affiliated.”

“With this award, the University now becomes an independent degree-granting institution. The Charter will be formally presented at Ashesi’s 2018 Graduation ceremony in June,” the letter added.

Ashesi University becomes the third private tertiary institution to be given a Presidential Charter to award its own degrees. The other two are Valley View University and Central University which received a charter in 2006 and 2016 respectively.

Ashesi University

Ashesi submitted its application for Presidential Charter in January 2016, following the establishment of its engineering programme.

Click here to read the full letter

