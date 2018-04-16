BECE candidate referred to Komfo Anokye after alleged ‘gang rape’

news

The teenager who was allegedly gang-raped by 5 young men at Nerebehi in the Ashanti Region has been transferred from the Afari Community Hospital to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The transfer was to ensure that the hospital treats and conducts further checks on the victim.

The victim (name withheld) is a final year student of the Bene Afan International Junior High School at Nerebehi in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: Leave office if you’ve attained retirement age - GES tells retired staff

The victim who is preparing for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) narrated that she attended a wake-keeping on Saturday evening where the suspects raped her.

She continued that one of the boys lured her and the other suspects held her to the ground and took turns to forcefully have sex with her.

“After the incident, they threatened and warned me not to mention it to anyone or they will kill me.”

This has caused her more pain than she imagined.

“I feel pains in my abdomen and my vagina. I have a severe headache too and I feel so weak since the incident happen. I want the Police to deal with the perpetrators because they have really hurt me. Even the District Mock exams that is mandatory for candidates preparing for the BECE across the country, I have not been able to write because of what they have done to me.”

READ ALSO: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death

Meanwhile, the Proprietor of the victim’s school, Kpordzaye Emmanuel Yaw, has said that the school will put in measures to ensure the victim writes her final exams.

In a related development, the mother of the victim, Patience Opoku says she wants the suspects prosecuted especially after their parents attacked them for reporting the incident to the police.

The ages of the suspects have been given as 19 for the oldest, and 17 for the other four.