news

The teacher of Betenase M/A JHS in the Ashanti Region who drew a Microsoft Word format on the blackboard is currently in Singapore for the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit.

Richard Akoto Appiah - known as Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook, posted a photo of himself on his social media timeline.

He said that he was hoping to learn something new at the summit.

READ ALSO: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017

Photos of Owura Kwadwo Hottish drawing a full Microsoft Word window on the blackboard went viral on social media.

He did this in an effort to help his students understand computer lessons.

READ ALSO: GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region

A Cameroonian entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong set out to find the teacher and also sent a message to Microsoft Africa.

Microsoft Africa responded saying "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on education.microsoft.com."

He honoured the invitation and shared photos.