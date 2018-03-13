Home > Communities > Student >

Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit


Photos Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The teacher of Betenase M/A JHS in the Ashanti Region who drew a Microsoft Word format on the blackboard is currently in Singapore for the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit.

Richard Akoto Appiah - known as Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook, posted a photo of himself on his social media timeline.

He said that he was hoping to learn something new at the summit.

READ ALSO: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017

play

 

Photos of Owura Kwadwo Hottish drawing a full Microsoft Word window on the blackboard went viral on social media.

He did this in an effort to help his students understand computer lessons.

READ ALSO: GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region

Microsoft to support teacher play

Microsoft to support teacher

 

A Cameroonian entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong set out to find the teacher and also sent a message to Microsoft Africa.

Microsoft Africa responded saying "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on education.microsoft.com."

Microsoft to support teacher play

Microsoft to support teacher

 

He honoured the invitation and shared photos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

#GirlPower: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017
In Central Region: Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment
International Women’s Day: Information about ACCA and gender diversity International Women’s Day Information about ACCA and gender diversity
Media Scrutiny: Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary
Unemployment: Universities churn out jobless graduates - Ayariga Unemployment Universities churn out jobless graduates - Ayariga
Conti@50: Unity Hall shows love to less-privileged on Independence Day Conti@50 Unity Hall shows love to less-privileged on Independence Day

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017bullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
4 National Science and Maths Quiz List of schools that have...bullet
5 In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over...bullet
6 Teachers Posting GES releases postings for newly trained teachersbullet
7 KNUST [CHECK HERE] KNUST releases 2017/2018 admission listbullet
8 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet
9 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet
10 Tertiary Education 5 of the most expensive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet

Student

President’s Award GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region
Inequitable Over 200 Central University workers to be sacked
In Eastern Region Police begins investigating the death of Ofori Panyin SHS student
Headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey
Kitchen Stool Headmaster Runaway Kitchen stool sex tape headmaster comes back to face GES