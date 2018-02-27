Chief threatens to leak sex tapes of teachers and their students

news

The Nkosohene of Ejisu Traditional Council, Nana Kofi Opoku, has threatened to release sex tapes of teachers in Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) having sex with female students.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Nana Kofi Opoku said most of the teachers in the school are having sexual affairs with the female students but have rather accused him of sleeping with the students.

He said the false accusation levelled against him is the reason he will release the said sex videos.

READ ALSO: No graduate teacher employed in the last 5 years – Minister

Recently Ejisuman Senior High School has been in the news after some of the female students alleged that some of the teachers have sex with them against their will.

The girls also stated that some female students are forced by some of the teachers to stroke their manhood until they ejaculate as punishment.

The Ghana Education Service set up a seven-member committee to look into the allegations. The committee has finished its work and is set to submit its report next week.

READ ALSO: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

However, Nana Kofi Opoku said the investigation by the GES committee is not credible enough because the majority of the students are afraid of appearing before the committee.

He added that most of the girls have confided in him about the harassment but are afraid, to tell the truth for fear of being victimized.

Nana Kofi Opoku said he will leak the sex tapes of teachers having sex with female students if the Ministry of Education and the National Security refuse to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.