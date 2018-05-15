DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block

news

Tension is rising between the supporters of the governing NPP and the major opposition party NDC at Krachi in the Volta Region after the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area ordered for the removal of ex-president John Mahama’s image from the community Senior High School.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the DCE, Augustine Appiah, claims the directive was given with the consent of the Deputy Volta Regional Minister.

Mr. Appiah said he felt the directive was rational and asked why a former president’s photo should be on a national property such as the Nchumuruman Senior High School.

He added that a picture of the former President should be attached to all secondary schools in the country if they want him to maintain the one on the Nchumuruman Senior High School.

“I think the order is rational and common sense. Why should the former President’s picture be on the school when it is a national property? It is a national property so we can’t have anybody’s picture on it. Assuming all the presidents who constructed the various secondary schools in the country decided to put their pictures on them, what would happen to this country.”

He added that he was willing to engage the NDC supporters in the district to agree with his position on the matter.

The Community Senior High School project was a key campaign promise of the Mahama administration.

Although the NDC promised 200 of such schools across the country by the end of their tenure, only about 50 are believed to have been completed as of the time they left power in January 2016. A billboard-size image of the former president is on almost all the structures.