Father threatens to sue Ghana National College over daughter’s death

news

The father of a female student of Ghana National College at Cape Coast in the Central Region has threatened to sue the school for alleged negligence that led to the death of his only daughter.

The 17-year-old girl died after she complained twice of difficulty in breathing. However, the authorities did not mind her because there was a dormitory inspection ongoing at the Elsie Dadzie House.

They did not mind her until she passed out.

READ ALSO: DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block

After she passed out, the teachers asked some of her friends to take her to the Cape Coast Government Hospital. They conveyed her in a taxi. When they arrived Regina Teiko was pronounced dead on arrival.

Regina Teiko’s father Amanor OK told Accra-based Adom FM that he received a call from an Assistant House Mistress of the school who asked him to come to the school because there was something wrong with his daughter.

“I drove from Accra straight to the hospital only to be told by the doctor in charge that my daughter was dead on arrival.”

“The doctor told me that the four students told him on record that my daughter complained of breathlessness twice but the House Mistress on duty and another gentleman told her to wait until the dormitory inspection was over,” he added.

READ ALSO: Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September

A doctor confirmed this narration to Adom FM when they were contacted. They added that they have the narration of the students on record and it was exactly what the man said.

When Amanor OK went to the school to collect his daughter's items the school authorities were not even aware that he had already been to the hospital.

Amanor OK said the school must be blamed for negligence because they were aware the girl was asthmatic and yet they ignored her complaints until she passed out on campus.

Meanwhile, the doctors are yet to conduct an autopsy and release the report on the cause of death.