Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018 team receives cash despite defeat

Fiaseman SHS’ NSMQ2018 team has received a cash prize of two thousand seven hundred Ghana cedis (GH¢2,700) from their Alumni Association despite their elimination from the on-going National Science & Maths Quiz and Science Festival.

Two thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢2,000) was given to the contestants for qualifying to the national competition. Their teachers also received five hundred Ghana cedis (GH¢500) while their driver took two hundred Ghana cedis (GH¢200).

Presenting the cash prize to the contingents, Mr. Ekwow Mill, National President of Fiaseman Old Students Association said the gesture was to show appreciation for the efforts of the team in putting their alma mater on the national stage, despite the school’s limited infrastructure.

He also pledged the alumni association’s commitment to motivate and encourage the current students in unearthing their full potential.

The National President was accompanied by Mrs. Grace Ampofo, National Secretary and Mrs. Louisa Ahiakpor-Kumi, National Treasurer of Fiaseman Old Students Association.