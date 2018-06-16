Gov't to upgrade Colleges of Education to University Colleges

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that Colleges of Education in the country will be upgraded into University Colleges.

He said the conversion will start from the 2018/19 academic year, which begins in September 2018.

He also indicated that a 4-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree will be introduced in the University Colleges.

He also said it will be affiliated to the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region and other public universities.

He was speaking at the 170th anniversary celebration of the Presbyterian College of Education, in Akropong, in the Eastern Region.

“These Colleges will, initially, be affiliated with the University of Cape Coast, and, subsequently, to other public universities. This means that, eventually, a first degree will be the minimum requirement for teaching at any level of our education system”, he said.

"With the introduction of the 4-year Bachelor of Education degree, you would now obtain your first degree at the end of your schooling. This ensures that you enter the teaching service as university graduates, with an increase in your earning capacity,” the President added.

The president also added that the conversion will offer trainee teachers the opportunity to pursue a four-year degree course